Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Down 14.4% - Should You Sell?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A)
)'s share price dropped 14.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$115.72 and last traded at C$119.62. Approximately 114,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 48,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$115.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.
See Also
