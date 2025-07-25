Free Trial
→ Critical AI announcement set to ignite AI 2.0 (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Down 14.4% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Hammond Power Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • Hammond Power Solutions' stock experienced a significant drop of 14.4%, with shares trading as low as C$115.72.
  • Approximately 114,301 shares were traded during mid-day, marking a 138% increase from the average daily volume.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a beta of 0.84, indicating lower volatility compared to the market.
  • Hammond Power Solutions is involved in the design and manufacturing of electrical transformers and operates manufacturing plants in multiple countries, including Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and India.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 14.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$115.72 and last traded at C$119.62. Approximately 114,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 48,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$115.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hammond Power Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Hammond Power Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hammond Power Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Hammond Power Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in Summer 2025 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in Summer 2025

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in Summer 2025, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines