Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Down 17.3% - Here's Why

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 17.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. 406,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$115.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.11.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

