Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Down 17.3% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Hammond Power Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • Hammond Power Solutions' shares fell by 17.3% during mid-day trading, closing at C$115.57 after reaching a low of C$115.35.
  • The stock experienced an increase of 708% in trading volume, with approximately 406,890 shares exchanged compared to an average of 50,345 shares.
  • Hammond Power Solutions holds a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.
  MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.
Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report) were down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. Approximately 406,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average daily volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 17.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$115.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.11.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

