Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Down 14.4% - What's Next?

Get HPS.A alerts: Sign Up

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ( TSE:HPS.A Get Free Report ) traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$115.72 and last traded at C$119.62. 114,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 48,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

The company's 50-day moving average price is C$115.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.84.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hammond Power Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hammond Power Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Hammond Power Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here