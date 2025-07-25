Free Trial
Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Down 14.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Hammond Power Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • Hammond Power Solutions' stock price dropped 14.4%, trading as low as C$115.72 before closing at C$119.62 on Friday.
  • The trading volume increased by 138%, with 114,301 shares changing hands compared to an average of 48,121 shares.
  • The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76 and a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, indicating potential financial concerns.
  • Hammond Power Solutions specializes in manufacturing custom electrical magnetics and transformers for the electrical and electronic industries, with facilities in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and India.
Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report) traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$115.72 and last traded at C$119.62. 114,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 48,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is C$115.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.84.

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

