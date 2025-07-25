Free Trial
Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Down 16.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Hammond Power Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • Hammond Power Solutions Inc. shares dropped 16.5% on Friday, trading as low as C$115.54 before closing at C$116.62.
  • The company reported a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95, indicating its valuation in relation to earnings.
  • With a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, Hammond Power Solutions has a solid liquidity position, reflected in its quick ratio of 1.06 and current ratio of 2.03.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 16.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$115.54 and last traded at C$116.62. 361,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 628% from the average session volume of 49,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 16.9%

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$115.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.17.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

Featured Stories

