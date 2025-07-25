Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Down 17.3% - Here's Why

Get HPS.A alerts: Sign Up

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 17.3%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ( TSE:HPS.A Get Free Report )'s stock price dropped 17.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. Approximately 406,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 708% from the average daily volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

