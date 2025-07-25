Free Trial
Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Down 17.3% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Hammond Power Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • Hammond Power Solutions Inc. experienced a significant stock price drop of 17.3%, trading as low as C$115.35 on the reported day.
  • The trading volume surged to approximately 406,890 shares, marking a 708% increase compared to its average daily volume of 50,345 shares.
  • The company, with a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, specializes in designing and manufacturing custom electrical magnetics and transformers for the industry.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hammond Power Solutions.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 17.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. Approximately 406,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 708% from the average daily volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 17.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

