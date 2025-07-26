Free Trial
Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Trading Down 17.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Hammond Power Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • Hammond Power Solutions Inc. saw a significant drop in its share price, trading down 17.3% to C$115.57, following a session where trading volume increased by 708% compared to the daily average.
  • The company's market capitalization stands at C$1.06 billion, with a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.
  • Hammond Power Solutions designs and manufactures various types of transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries with manufacturing locations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and India.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 17.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. Approximately 406,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average daily volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

