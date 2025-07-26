Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Trading Down 17.3% - Here's What Happened

Get HPS.A alerts: Sign Up

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ( TSE:HPS.A Get Free Report )'s share price dropped 17.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. Approximately 406,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average daily volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

