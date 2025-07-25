Free Trial
Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Trading Down 17.3% - Time to Sell?

July 26, 2025
Key Points

  • Hammond Power Solutions Inc. experienced a significant drop in stock value, trading down 17.3% to C$115.57 on Friday.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.86, indicating a relatively moderate valuation.
  • Hammond Power Solutions specializes in the design and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics and transformers, with operations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and India.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report) traded down 17.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. 406,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.17.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

Search Headlines