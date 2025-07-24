Hancock Whitney Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $60.51. 789,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,664 shares of the company's stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,471 shares of the company's stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 951.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,812 shares of the company's stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 112,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

