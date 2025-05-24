Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Stock Price Down 0.3% - Should You Sell?

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Hang Lung Group Trading Down 0.3%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Hang Lung Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3991 per share. This is an increase from Hang Lung Group's previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

