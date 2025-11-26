Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' (LON:HANA) Shares Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.2% to GBX 248 on Wednesday with trading volume surging to 381,876 shares — up 323% from the average of 90,361, signalling unusually heavy trading activity.
  • The company reports a market cap of £297.6 million, a P/E of 12.85, last quarter EPS of GBX 7.90, a net margin of 95.67% and ROE of 19.42%, reflecting strong reported profitability.
  • Hansa is a closed‑ended equity fund‑of‑funds that invests in public equities globally across diversified sectors, managed by Hanseatic Asset Management and co‑managed by Hansa Capital Partners.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' (LON:HANA - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 248 and last traded at GBX 248. 381,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 90,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.73. The firm has a market cap of £297.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' (LON:HANA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported GBX 7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' had a net margin of 95.67% and a return on equity of 19.42%.

About Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A'

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' Right Now?

Before you consider Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A', you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' wasn't on the list.

While Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines