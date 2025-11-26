Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' (LON:HANA) Shares Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' (LON:HANA - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 248 and last traded at GBX 248. 381,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 90,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.

Get HANA alerts: Sign Up

Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.73. The firm has a market cap of £297.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' (LON:HANA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported GBX 7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' had a net margin of 95.67% and a return on equity of 19.42%.

About Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A'

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A', you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' wasn't on the list.

While Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here