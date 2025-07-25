Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Insider Acquires £258.65 in Stock

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV - Get Free Report) insider Justin Ward bought 739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £258.65 ($349.39).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 2.8%

LON HHV traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 32.45 ($0.44). The stock had a trading volume of 76,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,055. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.38. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 31 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.67.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

