Harit Talwar Buys 5,000 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR - Get Free Report) Director Harit Talwar acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.52. The trade was a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

BETR stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 285,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $663.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the third quarter worth $42,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Better Home & Finance by 42.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BETR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Better Home & Finance to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Better Home & Finance presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

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About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

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