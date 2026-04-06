Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Harit Talwar Buys 5,000 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Better Home & Finance logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Harit Talwar purchased 5,000 shares on April 2 at an average price of $35.24 ($176,200 total), increasing his stake by 19.46% to 30,698 shares (about $1.08M) according to an SEC filing.
  • BETR traded at $40.36 midday, has a 52‑week range of $9.80–$94.06, a market cap of ~$663.9M and a negative PE of -3.73; analysts' consensus is a Hold with a $40.00 target (1 Strong Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Interested in Better Home & Finance? Here are five stocks we like better.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR - Get Free Report) Director Harit Talwar acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.52. The trade was a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

BETR stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 285,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $663.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the third quarter worth $42,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Better Home & Finance by 42.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BETR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Better Home & Finance to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Better Home & Finance presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Better Home & Finance

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Better Home & Finance Right Now?

Before you consider Better Home & Finance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Better Home & Finance wasn't on the list.

While Better Home & Finance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
Did Elon Musk Just Create a $30K/year AI “Side Hustle”?
Did Elon Musk Just Create a $30K/year AI “Side Hustle”?
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026
Carnival Stock Forecast: Headwinds Now, Upside Ahead?
Carnival Stock Forecast: Headwinds Now, Upside Ahead?
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines