Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 3.8% - Here's Why

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 1,705,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,288,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining's previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 165,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

