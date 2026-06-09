Harry Skip Kiil Sells 4,189 Shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $81.93. 9,686,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,561. The firm's 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.87. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $117,579,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 164.8% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,313 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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