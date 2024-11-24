Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up approximately 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,901,000 after buying an additional 1,878,597 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,643,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 966,924 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,018.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 839,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 822,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,378,853 shares of the company's stock worth $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 767,298 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keurig Dr Pepper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keurig Dr Pepper wasn't on the list.

While Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here