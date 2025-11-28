Hayden Brown Sells 75,000 Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK - Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 75,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $1,483,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 972,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,243,843.32. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Hayden Brown sold 275,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $5,343,250.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Hayden Brown sold 24,846 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $414,928.20.

On Friday, September 19th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Hayden Brown sold 42,344 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $808,346.96.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Get Upwork alerts: Sign Up

Upwork Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.76. 2,207,075 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,373. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 31.63%.The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Upwork from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Institutional Trading of Upwork

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 8.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 264,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Upwork by 998.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upwork, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upwork wasn't on the list.

While Upwork currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here