H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $54.68 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $788.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. H.B. Fuller's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.66 per share, with a total value of $198,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $198,310. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company's stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

