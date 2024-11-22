HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Chairman Fred L. Drake Sells 2,200 Shares

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $52,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 91,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,182,474.20. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HBT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $766.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. HBT Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1,082.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,808 shares of the company's stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 104,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company's stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBT. DA Davidson lowered shares of HBT Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HBT Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.40.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

