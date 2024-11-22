HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Chairman Sells 4,798 Shares

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 4,798 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $114,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,194.24. This represents a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HBT Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $24.30. 26,655 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. HBT Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.40.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

