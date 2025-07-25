HBT Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

HBT Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on HBT Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on HBT Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded HBT Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HBT Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company's stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

