HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Price

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target indicates a potential upside of 483.43% from the company's previous close.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts: Sign Up

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 1.0%

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 21,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,196. The business's 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company's stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clearside Biomedical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clearside Biomedical wasn't on the list.

While Clearside Biomedical currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here