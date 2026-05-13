HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for CGEM Earnings

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.90). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09.

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CGEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

CGEM opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $992.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.09. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $116,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 166,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,259.28. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $59,900.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,721,295.60. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,492 shares of company stock worth $1,230,319. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

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