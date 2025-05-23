HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. HC Wainwright's price target points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

USAU stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $12.00.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 5,775.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company's stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

