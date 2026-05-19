HC Wainwright Lifts Earnings Estimates for Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Pathways in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Pathways' current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Pathways' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Compass Pathways in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Compass Pathways from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.58.

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Compass Pathways Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.39. Compass Pathways has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Compass Pathways

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Compass Pathways by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,757,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Pathways by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Pathways by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,715,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 774,090 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Compass Pathways by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,529,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,013 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Pathways by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Pathways News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Compass Pathways this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $70 price target on Compass Pathways while lifting multiple earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027, signaling continued optimism about the company’s longer-term outlook.

HC Wainwright reiterated its rating and on Compass Pathways while lifting multiple earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027, signaling continued optimism about the company’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: The firm improved its Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts, which can reinforce the bullish case for CMPS if investors view the revisions as evidence of improving fundamentals.

The firm improved its EPS forecasts, which can reinforce the bullish case for CMPS if investors view the revisions as evidence of improving fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity also picked up, with unusual call option buying on Compass Pathways—often a sign that traders are positioning for a sharp move higher ahead of a potential catalyst.

Trading activity also picked up, with on Compass Pathways—often a sign that traders are positioning for a sharp move higher ahead of a potential catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Recent media coverage highlighted that retail traders believe a major FDA catalyst may be developing, adding to speculation around the stock and helping explain why shares have been strengthening. CMPS stock is breaking out again — retail traders think a major FDA catalyst is brewing

Recent media coverage highlighted that retail traders believe a may be developing, adding to speculation around the stock and helping explain why shares have been strengthening. Neutral Sentiment: Another article described CMPS as a momentum-driven psychedelics stock that continues to attract attention, but it did not add a new company-specific development beyond the ongoing speculation. This psychedelics stock just keeps getting hotter; why shares bypassed a profit-taking zone

Another article described CMPS as a momentum-driven psychedelics stock that continues to attract attention, but it did not add a new company-specific development beyond the ongoing speculation. Negative Sentiment: Lifesci Capital reportedly cut earnings estimates for Compass Pathways, which is a reminder that not all analysts are turning more bullish on near-term profitability.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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