HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NUVL. Piper Sandler lowered Nuvalent from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $165.00 price objective on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.50.

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Nuvalent Trading Up 38.8%

NUVL stock traded up $34.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,404,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,991. The company's 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $71.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 11,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,202,550.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,998,926.93. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 5,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $593,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,430,930.56. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,956,364. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 141.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

Nuvalent News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nuvalent agreed to be acquired by GSK for roughly $10.6 billion in cash, valuing the cancer drug developer at a substantial premium and sending the stock sharply higher. Reuters: UK's GSK to buy US-based cancer drugmaker Nuvalent for $10.6 billion

Nuvalent agreed to be acquired by GSK for roughly $10.6 billion in cash, valuing the cancer drug developer at a substantial premium and sending the stock sharply higher. Positive Sentiment: The deal gives GSK ownership of three lung cancer drug candidates, including two that are already under FDA review, highlighting the value of Nuvalent’s pipeline and supporting the takeover price. WSJ: GSK to Buy Nuvalent for $10.6 Billion in Oncology Push

The deal gives GSK ownership of three lung cancer drug candidates, including two that are already under FDA review, highlighting the value of Nuvalent’s pipeline and supporting the takeover price. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also notes the deal is part of GSK’s broader effort to strengthen its oncology franchise and offset future patent pressure in other businesses, which explains the strategic rationale behind the acquisition. Proactive Investors: GSK agrees $10.6bn Nuvalent takeover to bolster oncology pipeline

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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