HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.04% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Oculis from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oculis from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Oculis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.86.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OCS

Oculis Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of OCS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.94. 413,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.48. Oculis has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 62.12% and a negative net margin of 8,173.41%. Research analysts expect that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oculis by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oculis in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis SA NASDAQ: OCS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

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