HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 25.500-27.000 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,175,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,458. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.81 and a 200-day moving average of $345.68.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCA Healthcare stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $336.00 price objective (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $399.46.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

