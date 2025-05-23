Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Purchases £7,304 in Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD - Get Free Report) insider Karen Hubbard acquired 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £7,304 ($9,804.03).

Get Headlam Group alerts: Sign Up

Headlam Group Trading Down 2.9%

HEAD stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 93 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 151,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The firm has a market cap of £74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.42. Headlam Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 76.20 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.50 ($2.25).

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.47)) earnings per share for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headlam Group

Headlam is the UK's leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters. The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base. The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Headlam Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Headlam Group wasn't on the list.

While Headlam Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here