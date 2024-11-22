Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Director Purchases $134,772.50 in Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,094. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $154,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,040 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

