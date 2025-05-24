Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 24th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and Salesforce are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers. Investors often view them as a defensive holding with growth potential, driven by steady demand from aging populations and ongoing medical and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.47. The company had a trading volume of 35,166,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,695,079. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm's fifty day moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average is $174.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.37. 16,808,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,585,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $10.37 on Friday, reaching $273.05. 8,878,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,114. The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $268.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.58. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

