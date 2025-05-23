Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now - May 23rd

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and Workday are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health care sector, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, health insurers, and hospital or clinic operators. Their performance is driven by factors such as regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles, reimbursement policies and demographic trends like population aging. Investors often view healthcare stocks as defensive holdings, since demand for medical products and services remains relatively stable even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,749,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,597,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.89. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.55. 10,589,830 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,538. The firm has a market cap of $266.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Workday (WDAY)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $30.70 on Friday, reaching $241.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,437,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,313. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.22. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here