Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching - May 22nd

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Analog Devices, Palo Alto Networks, GE Aerospace, and Salesforce are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in publicly traded companies operating within the medical and life-science industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and healthcare insurers. Investors often view these equities as having defensive characteristics—driven by steady demand, demographic trends and ongoing innovation—making them a distinct segment of the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 49,725,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,501,883. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business's 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.52. 17,861,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,875. The company has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.63. 32,060,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,447,406. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.68. 4,910,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.50. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.45. 4,259,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,680. The business's 50 day moving average is $178.01 and its 200 day moving average is $185.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.37, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,921,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,896. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $200.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $237.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,173,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,798. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $268.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

