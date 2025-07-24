Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 6,224,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,221. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 305.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.27.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 813,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

