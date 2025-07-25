Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Trading Down 6.2% - Should You Sell?

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.69. 1,669,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,680,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 305.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,558,220.07. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

