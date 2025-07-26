Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.12 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Get Heartland Express alerts: Sign Up

Heartland Express Stock Performance

HTLD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 674,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,565. The stock has a market cap of $656.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Heartland Express's payout ratio is -22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Baird R W raised Heartland Express to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heartland Express from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 148,272 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,312.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 438,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,725,397. The trade was a 51.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Pratt acquired 6,571 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,876.16. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,800. The trade was a 28.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 619,031 shares of company stock worth $5,125,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Heartland Express by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,708 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company's stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Heartland Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Heartland Express wasn't on the list.

While Heartland Express currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here