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Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Heidelberg Materials logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares crossed below its 200-day moving average: Heidelberg Materials fell beneath the 200-day SMA of €205.80, trading as low as €175.10 and last at €177.85 on volume of 382,597 shares, while the 50-day SMA remains higher at €198.88, signaling near-term technical weakness.
  • Fundamentals show moderate valuation and leverage: The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E of 17.72 and PEG of 1.86, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.27, current ratio 1.15 and quick ratio 0.66, indicating modest leverage but limited short-term liquidity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €205.80 and traded as low as €175.10. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at €177.85, with a volume of 382,597 shares changing hands.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is €198.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €205.80.

About Heidelberg Materials

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

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