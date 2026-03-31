Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

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Heidelberg Materials Stock Up 1.0%

Heidelberg Materials AG ( ETR:HEI Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €205.80 and traded as low as €175.10. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at €177.85, with a volume of 382,597 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is €198.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €205.80.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

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