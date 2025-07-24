Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Down 10.7% - What's Next?

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 - Get Free Report) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 189,442,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 43,751,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £55.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market. The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country.

