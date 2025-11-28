Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.75.

Herbalife Price Performance

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,909,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynda Cloud acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $152,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,547.29. The trade was a 77.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 437,119 shares of the company's stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter worth about $65,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

