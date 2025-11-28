Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTGC. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.42.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.2%

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 589,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,983. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,398,978.79. This represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 79.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

