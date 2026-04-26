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Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Heritage Media logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell by 57.7% in April to 3,418 shares (from 8,080 on March 31), yielding a days-to-cover ratio of 0.1 and effectively 0.0% of the company's shares sold short.
  • Shares opened at $0.22 with a 52-week range of $0.16–$2.57, 50-day/200-day moving averages of $0.25/$0.27, a market cap of $142.86 million, a negative PE of -5.55 and a beta of -1.85.
  • The company’s most recent quarterly results (reported March 16) showed EPS of ($0.05) and revenue of $22.37 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,418 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 8,080 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Heritage Media Stock Performance

Shares of OLVI opened at $0.22 on Friday. Heritage Media has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $142.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.85.

Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter.

Heritage Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

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