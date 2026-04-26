Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,418 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 8,080 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Heritage Media Stock Performance

Shares of OLVI opened at $0.22 on Friday. Heritage Media has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $142.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.85.

Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter.

Heritage Media Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

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