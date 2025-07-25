Free Trial
→ Critical AI announcement set to ignite AI 2.0 (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)

Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Heritage Media logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) experienced unusually high trading volume, with approximately 7,452 shares traded on Friday, a 33% decline from the previous session.
  • The stock price has fallen to $0.94 from a previous close of $1.06, indicating a decrease in value.
  • Heritage Media has a market cap of $595.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40.
  • Based in Calgary, Canada, Heritage Media was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc..
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session's volume of 11,137 shares.The stock last traded at $0.94 and had previously closed at $1.06.

Heritage Media Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $595.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -1.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Heritage Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Heritage Media Right Now?

Before you consider Heritage Media, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Heritage Media wasn't on the list.

While Heritage Media currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines