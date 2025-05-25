Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hexcel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NYSE HXL opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. Hexcel has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,816,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $301,991,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hexcel by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,314,702 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $181,514,000 after acquiring an additional 812,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hexcel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,875 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $110,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,482,249 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $92,938,000 after acquiring an additional 122,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hexcel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $90,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

