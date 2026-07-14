HF Sinclair Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,256 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 479% compared to the average volume of 4,882 put options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 1,508 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $997,253.84. This represents a 11.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,275.3% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company's stock worth $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,910,000 after purchasing an additional 994,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after buying an additional 903,177 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,717,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,037,059 shares of the company's stock worth $64,702,000 after buying an additional 640,455 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.26. 876,674 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,104. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

More HF Sinclair News

Here are the key news stories impacting HF Sinclair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on HF Sinclair (DINO) to $95 from $87 and reiterated a strong-buy view, implying meaningful upside versus recent trading levels. Benzinga / The Fly

Raymond James raised its price target on HF Sinclair (DINO) to $95 from $87 and reiterated a strong-buy view, implying meaningful upside versus recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted HF Sinclair as a top-ranked momentum stock and separately questioned whether the shares remain undervalued, reinforcing the stock’s recent strength and investor interest. Zacks: Top-Ranked Momentum Stock Zacks: Undervalued Right Now?

Zacks highlighted HF Sinclair as a top-ranked momentum stock and separately questioned whether the shares remain undervalued, reinforcing the stock’s recent strength and investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks note said HF Sinclair has reached a 52-week high and asked whether investors should take profits, signaling that momentum remains strong but valuation may be drawing more scrutiny. Zacks: Soars to 52-Week High

Another Zacks note said HF Sinclair has reached a 52-week high and asked whether investors should take profits, signaling that momentum remains strong but valuation may be drawing more scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays also lifted its target to $81 from $71, but kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting a more cautious stance than Raymond James. Benzinga / The Fly

Barclays also lifted its target to $81 from $71, but kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting a more cautious stance than Raymond James. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put option buying signals some traders are hedging against a pullback in HF Sinclair (DINO), which can weigh on sentiment even after recent gains.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DINO

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

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