High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.9%

TSE HLF traded up C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$13.56. 60,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,808. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$13.13 and a 52-week high of C$19.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.73.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$346.63 million during the quarter. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. Research analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial downgraded High Liner Foods from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 price target on High Liner Foods and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$18.63.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

