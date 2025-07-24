Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 383,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,472. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 32.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 192,991 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 506.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,781 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 101,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 623.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hilltop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Hilltop from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

