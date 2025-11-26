Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) CAO Sells $77,000.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) CAO Keith Bornemann sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,220. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 492,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,328. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 9.86%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Hilltop's payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 870,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 32.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 192,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,326 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,477,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 37.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 711,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Hilltop from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.00.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

