Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.1818.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $295.86 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $333.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is $304.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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