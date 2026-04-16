Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $26.15. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $25.3760, with a volume of 16,070,469 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.25 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $118,808.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 308,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,037.39. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 407,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,055,792.58. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,986 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company's stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 78,543 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 273.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,296 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,620 shares of the company's stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.Hims & Hers Health's quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hims & Hers Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hims & Hers Health wasn't on the list.

While Hims & Hers Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here