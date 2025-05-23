Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 2.8% - Here's What Happened

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.37 and last traded at $55.01. 11,173,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 19,493,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $798,976.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,661 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,468.91. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,728,814.45. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,936 shares of company stock worth $25,182,692. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,363 shares of the company's stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company's stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

